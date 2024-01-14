Top Recommended Stories

Malaysia Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Script History, Clinch India’s First Silver Medal

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history as they won India's first-ever silver medal in the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament.

Updated: January 14, 2024 4:37 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

Satwik-Chirag (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history as they won India’s first-ever silver medal in the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament in any discipline. The shittlers etched their names in history as they are first Indians to win a silver medal in any discipline of the Malaysia Open in the Open Era, which spans back to 1983.

