Home

Sports

Malaysia Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Script History, Clinch India’s First Silver Medal

Malaysia Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Script History, Clinch India’s First Silver Medal

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history as they won India's first-ever silver medal in the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament.

Satwik-Chirag (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history as they won India’s first-ever silver medal in the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament in any discipline. The shittlers etched their names in history as they are first Indians to win a silver medal in any discipline of the Malaysia Open in the Open Era, which spans back to 1983.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.