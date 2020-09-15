Malaysian T20 League LIVE Cricket Streaming Details

The Malaysian T20 League runs from September 15 to October 20 with a total of 16 matches scheduled including playoffs and the finale. Four teams will be vying for the trophy including Northern Strikers, Central Smashers, Southern Hitters and Western Warriors. Also Read - SH vs WW Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Malaysian T20 League, Match 1 Between Southern Hitters And Western Warriors Kinrara Oval at 9:00 AM IST Tuesday September 15

What makes this league different is the fact that the Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) has made it mandatory for all the four teams to field at least one women cricketer from the national team in their Playing XI during the match days. Also Read - Premier League 2020-21 Live Streaming Matchweek 1, Full Schedule, Timings in IST: All You Need to Know About EPL

“Due to the pandemic, MCA has not been able to organise a tournament for the women but we have decided to include eight women’s players in this tournament, two for each team,” MCA chief operating officer Dinesh Muthuraman said. “The teams are required to include at least one women’s player in the starting line-up for each match so that they can gain exposure and experience playing competitive cricket.” Also Read - ECS Romania T10 Live Streaming Details, Full Squad, Timings And Schedule: All You Need to Know

Mas Elysa said this is a “good opportunity for me as I am learning how to control situations on the pitch and see how the team motivates each other and keep their spirits high.”

Malaysian women’s team opener Yusrina said, “Playing with the boys in the same team will enable me to be more aggressive with my game, gain confidence and improve my skills, so I am looking forward to this T20 series.”

All the matches will be played at the Kinrara Oval behind closed doors.

Malaysian T20 League Schedule (Time in IST)

(Schedule as per MCA – all matches start from 11:30 am IST)

September 15: Southern Hitters v Western Warriors

September 17: Northern Strikers v Central Smashers

September 23: Western Warriors v Northern Strikers

September 24: Central Smashers v Southern Hitters

September 30: Southern Hitters v Northern Strikers

October 1: Central Smashers v Western Warriors

October 3: Central Smashers v Northern Strikers

October 4: Western Warriors v Southern Hitters

October 8: Southern Hitters v Central Smashers

October 9: Northern Strikers v Western Warriors

October 10: Western Warriors v Central Smashers

October 11: Northern Strikers v Southern Hitters

October 15: Qualifier: 1st Place Standing v 2nd Place Standing

October 16: Eliminator 1: 3rd Place Standing v 4th Place Standing

October 19: Eliminator 2: Loser of Qualifier v Winner of Eliminator 1

October 20: Final: Winner of Qualifier v Winner of Eliminator 2

Malaysian T20 League Squads

Western Warriors: Shafiq Sharif (captain), Ahmad Zubaidi, Saifullah Malik, Suharril Fetri Shuib, Faiz Nasir, Dhivendran Mogan, Sharvin Muniandy, Kevin Perera, Ahmad Akmal Alif Zainal, Amir Azim Shukor, Rashid Ahad, Arief Yusof, Sachinu Hettige, Haiqal Khair, Rajkumar Rajendran, Rizwan Haider, Yusrina Yaakop, Intan Jamahidayu Jaafar

Southern Hitters: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (captain), Daniyal Hafeez, Hazriq Azmir, Arjoon Thilainathan, Ainool Hafizs Yatim, Imam Jawfer, Syahadat Ramli, Harinderjit Singh, Wan Amirul Zulkarnain, Anwar Rahman, Ahmad Asby Tan Aris, Aaryan Amin Premj, Vijay Unni, Zahid Fazal, Md Sulaiman Ali, Mas Elysa Yasmin Zulkifli, Nik Nur Atiela Nik Din

Malaysian T20 League Live Streaming Details in India

TV: Not Available

Live Streaming: FanCode App, Official YouTube Channel, Official Facebook Page