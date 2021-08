MAM vs HSG Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Malmo

Malmohus CC vs Hisingens CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malmo- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MAM vs HSG at Landskrona Cricket Club: In match no.33 ECS T10 Malmo tournament, Malmohus CC will take on Hisingens CC at the Landskrona Cricket Club on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Malmo MAM vs HSG match will start at 12 PM IST – August 11. Malmohus haven't been in good form this season and would like to put things behind with a win in this contest. They are currently third in the Group B team standings with one win in four games. On the other hand, Hisingens' are reeling at bottom of the table, having lost both their games so far.

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Stockholm.

MAM vs HSG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Ankit Gupta (VC), Sri Vakkalanka

Batsmen – Sambit Pattanaik, Dheeraj Malhotra (C), Mohammed Mubarak Ali

All-rounders – Gokul Seenivasan, Ashish Rajput

Bowlers – Faraz Muneer, Adam Sarten, Raja Mavuduru, Sriram Sridhar

MAM vs HSG Probable Playing XIs

Malmohus CC: Ankit Gupta, Raseka Danasekara, Dheeraj Malhotra, N Anwari, Sheron Nord, Faraz Muneer, S Hussain, G Krishna, R Ashraf, N Madhavan, Adam Sarten.

Hisingens CC: Gokul Seenivasan (C), Abhinav Kamma, Sriram Sridhar, Srikannan Selvaraj, Joracin John, Sudheer Kavala, Teja Darisipudi, Chaitanya Kilari, Sri Vakkalanka (wk), Raja Mavuduru, Mohammed Mubarak Ali.

MAM vs HSG Squads

Malmohus CC: Khurram Shahzad, Naz Maddy, Sambit Pattanaik, Shahbaz Hussain, Sheron Nord, Usman Safi, Ankit Gupta, Ben Tew, Hari Krishna, Raseka Danasekera, Mahesh Kunapuli, Nooryaleh Anwari, Sardar Ibrahimkhel, Sundaram Srivastava, Rizwan Tarar, Shailesh Kachhi, Adam Sarten, Ashish Rajput, Dheeraj Malhotra, Faraz Muneer, Gopi Devulapally.

Hisingens CC: Srikannan Selvaraj, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Teja Darisipudi, Chaitanya Kilari, Gokul Seenivasan, Janardhana Kakarla, Mohammed Mubarak Ali, Naresh Reddy, Nijamudeen Hameed, Raja Mavuduru, Rajeev Swain, Shashan Singh, Sriram Sridhar, Shankar Padmanabhan, Sri Vakkalanka, Sudheer Kavala, Abhinav Kamma, Abdul Ismail, Joracin John, Rakesh Srikanth.

