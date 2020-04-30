Indian football legend Chuni Goswami, who led the national team to the 1962 Asian Games Gold medal, breathed his last on Thursday at 5:00 pm in a private hospital in Kolkata. He was 82 and was suffering from a prolonged illness. Also Read - Legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami Passes Away at 82
Despite playing international football for seven years, Goswami was a popular figure in Indian football. The legendary footballer was awarded the Arjuna award in 1963 which was followed by the prestigious Padma Shri award in 1983.
At the club level, he represented the Mohun Bagan side for 15 consecutive years from 1954 to 1968 and that was the only club he played for in his entire football career. He scored 200 goals for the side for the green and maroon brigade.
He was not just good at football, he also played cricket and led the Bengal side in Ranji Trophy in 1968. He also played for East Zone in Duleep trophy. As a first-class cricketer, he played 46 matches and amassed 1592 runs which include a ton.
Condolences poured in on Twitter after the enigmatic Chuni’da, as he is popularly known, passed away.
Born on 15 January 1938, in the Kishoreganj district of undivided Bengal (now Bangladesh), Subimal (Chuni) Goswami began his professional career with local giants Mohan Bagan FC in 1954 as a junior player.