Indian football legend Chuni Goswami, who led the national team to the 1962 Asian Games Gold medal, breathed his last on Thursday at 5:00 pm in a private hospital in Kolkata. He was 82 and was suffering from a prolonged illness.

Despite playing international football for seven years, Goswami was a popular figure in Indian football. The legendary footballer was awarded the Arjuna award in 1963 which was followed by the prestigious Padma Shri award in 1983.

At the club level, he represented the Mohun Bagan side for 15 consecutive years from 1954 to 1968 and that was the only club he played for in his entire football career. He scored 200 goals for the side for the green and maroon brigade.

He was not just good at football, he also played cricket and led the Bengal side in Ranji Trophy in 1968. He also played for East Zone in Duleep trophy. As a first-class cricketer, he played 46 matches and amassed 1592 runs which include a ton.

Condolences poured in on Twitter after the enigmatic Chuni’da, as he is popularly known, passed away.

While his demise is a monumental loss to the world of sports & particularly football, Bengal, with a great passion for the sport has lost one of her greatest sons. My deepest condolences to Chuni Goswami’s family, friends & innumerable fans. May his soul rest in peace. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 30, 2020

Another Living Legend no more…RIP Chuni Goswami! Such an icon, but despite age difference,such a dear friend! Chunida, you will be alive as long as Sports in Bengal lives… pic.twitter.com/AWhg0fl8Nd — Sange Suman (@IamSumanDe) April 30, 2020

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of former player and club Legend Sri Subimal (Chuni) Goswami, aged 83. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Chuni Goswami. pic.twitter.com/H7yERNYNLN — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) April 30, 2020

One of the true greats of Indian sport, Subimal ‘Chuni’ Goswami passed away today. Brilliant footballer and a terrific cricketer as well, who captained Bengal in a Ranji trophy final. pic.twitter.com/FrU9fhB8JJ — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 30, 2020

Now Chuni Goswami, India’s football legend, leaves.

* Star of ‘62 Asiad gold-winning team

* Part of ‘56 Indian Olympic team that beat China 1-0

* Joined junior Mohun Bagan at 8, played for MB till career end, even rejecting a Spurs offer

* In cricket, led Bengal to Ranji final pic.twitter.com/aYgKHQH7JP — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) April 30, 2020

More sad news: Indian football legend Chuni Goswami passes away: captained India at football, played cricket for Bengal in Ranji trophy. RIP. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 30, 2020

One after another sad news! The Former India football captain “Chuni Goswami” left us today and went to the world of stars! What a great human being and a brilliant player he was…May his soul rests in peace…my sincere condolence to his entire family…#ChuniGoswami #RIP pic.twitter.com/FLHf0Rihm2 — Rituparna Sengupta (@RituparnaSpeaks) April 30, 2020

#ChuniGoswami And now yet another blow !Just got a call from his son that the legndary Chuni Goswami has passed away just now following a cardiac arrest !Cruelest april — Gautam Bhattacharya (@gbsaltlake) April 30, 2020

Another legendary Indian Footballer and a fine first class cricketer has left us today. Rest in eternal peace Shri. Chuni Goswami. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.#ChuniGoswami #RIPLegend #IndianFootball @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/UT70VJsfBj — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) April 30, 2020

Shocked and heartbroken to hear the news of Chuni Goswami sir🙏You’re the king of our heart🙏OM SHANTI🙏 pic.twitter.com/tuutlY9pxy — Laxmi Ratan Shukla🇮🇳 (@Lshukla6) April 30, 2020

Born on 15 January 1938, in the Kishoreganj district of undivided Bengal (now Bangladesh), Subimal (Chuni) Goswami began his professional career with local giants Mohan Bagan FC in 1954 as a junior player.