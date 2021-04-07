Man City vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming Champions League in India

Pep Guardiola’s Man City would host Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in a UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match at the Etihad stadium. It promises to be a mouthwatering clash between the two footballing giant clubs. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live Streaming Champions League in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch RM vs LIV Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV App, JIO TV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten in India

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Man City vs Borussia Dortmund live football Champions League match online in India. Also Read - Real Madrid Star Raphael Varane Tests Positive For COVID-19, Set to Miss UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final vs Liverpool

When is the Man City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match?

The Man City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, April 7 in India. Also Read - MCI vs DOR Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Football Prediction Champions League: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Match at Etihad Stadium 12:30 AM IST April 7 Wednesday

What are the timings of the Man City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match?

The Man City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Man City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match being played?

The Man City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match will be played at the Etihad.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Man City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match?

The Man City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Man City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match?

The Man City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match will live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app and JIO TV in India.

MCI vs DOR Dream11 Team

Ederson, Cancelo, Akankji, Guerreiro, Gundogan, K De Bruyne(VC), J Bellingham, M Dahoud, Sterling, Haaland(C), Reus.

Probable Starting XI

Manchester City

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Foden, Mahrez.

Borussia Dortmund

Hitz; Can, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Delaney, Bellingham, Dahoud; Hazard, Haaland, Reus.