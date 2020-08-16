Man City suffered yet another heartbreaking loss in the Champions League against Lyon on Saturday night at Lisbon. This is the third consecutive time that Pep Guardiola’s men have been knocked out at this stage. Lyon beat City 3-1 to set up a semis date with Bayern Munich. Also Read - Champions League: Moussa Dembele Stars as Lyon Beat Man City 3-1 to Book Semi-Final Date With Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe took a sarcastic dig at City after the match as he tweeted 'Farmers League'.

This very insult is often thrown around by fans to mock the quality of the French League, but it hardly holds true this season as the semis will see two French teams. And for the first time since 1991, there will be no English, Spanish and Italian clubs in the last four.

PEP 💬 It is what it is. One day we will break the gap to the semi-finals. Second half was okay, we were there, I had the feeling we were better, but you have to be perfect in this comp and we didn’t. 🔵 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/062u9kPEMH — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 15, 2020

When asked about his line-up by BT Sport, Guardiola said: “No, what we have done is try to cover our weak points in comparing with the strong points, like they make incredible [moves] in the channels with the two-v-two.

“[After the] first 15-20 minutes of the first half, it was magnificent, we unblocked our respect a little bit, or we struggled to find our spaces to attack and in the same shape we played well in the final 10-15 minutes. We created chances, scored a magnificent goal, but unfortunately missed another one,” he added.

“In this situation, you have to equalise and go to extra-time in the last minutes, and after, we concede the third goal. In this competition, you have to be perfect. We created more chances, more shooting, but unfortunately, we are out again,” he concluded.