It was a night to forget for Manchester City at Lisbon as they crashed out of the Champions League against Lyon after a 1-3 loss. Man City had their chances but could not capitalise and find the finishing touch. In the 86th-minute of the match, Sterling had the goal at his mercy after a clinical pass from Gabriel Jesus with the goalkeeper not there, yet he could not net the ball and kicked it over the open-post and that has hurt former English defender Rio Ferdinand.

Lyon's third goal that sealed the match came a minute after Sterling's shocking miss.

Sterling has been in great form throughout the season scoring 31 goals across competitions.

‘How do you miss that?’ a shocked Ferdinand questioned when asked by BT Sport presenter Gary Linekar.

‘If you want anyone to have that opportunity it’s him,’ Ferdinand added

Lineker admitted Sterling will have nightmares about the miss as he tries to explain what went wrong.

‘He’s tried to hit it too hard,’ said Lineker.

With Man City’s exit, for the first time since 1991 – there will be no English, Spanish and Italian clubs in the last four.

This is Man City’s third consecutive exit from Champions League in the quarters as manager Pep Guardiola’s poor form continued.

When asked about his line-up by BT Sport, Guardiola said: “No, what we have done is try to cover our weak points in comparing with the strong points, like they make incredible [moves] in the channels with the two-v-two.

“[After the] first 15-20 minutes of the first half, it was magnificent, we unblocked our respect a little bit, or we struggled to find our spaces to attack and in the same shape we played well in the final 10-15 minutes. We created chances, scored a magnificent goal, but unfortunately missed another one,” he added.