Home

Sports

City Vs United, EPL Football Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Manchester Derby LIVE In India

City Vs United, EPL Football Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Manchester Derby LIVE In India

Manchester City will be missing the services of midfielder Jack Grealish against Manchester United due to an injury.

Manchester City vs Manchester United, EPL Live Streaming

New Delhi: High on confidence after a commanding win over Luton Town in the FA Cup, Manchester City host rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in an English Premier League Derby on Sunday (March 3). The Manchester City vs Manchester United match starts at 9 PM IST. On the other hand, Manchester United, too are coming after a comfortable victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. Manchester City are placed second in the standings, four points behind leaders Liverpool who are at 63 points. Manchester United are sixth in the ladder with 44 points.

Trending Now

Team News

Manchester City: The Citizens will be missing the services of Jack Grealish on Sunday, manager Pep Guardiola confirmed. The English international hasn’t featured in City’s last three games due to a groin injury that he suffered during their UEFA Champions League win over FC Copenhagen. Although Grealish started against Luton Town in the FA Cup but the midfielder went off injured in the first half.

You may like to read

Manchester United: The Red Devils will also miss Mason Mount, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Rasmus Hojlund, Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial due to their respective injuries.

Head-To-Head

The Manchester Derby on Sunday will be the 54th time, the two heavyweights meet in the history of English Premier League. Manchester United have won 25 times while Manchester City emerged victorious on 19 occasions. Nine games ended in draws.

Manchester City Vs Manchester United Predicted Lineups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Foden

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat; Casemiro, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford

When and where Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League Derby match start?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League Derby match will start at 9 PM IST at the Etihad Sadium on Sunday (March 3).

Which television channels will live telecast Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League Derby match?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of English Premier League in India. The Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League Derby match will telecast live on all Star Sports channels.

Where to get live streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League Derby match?

Live streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester United, English Premier League Derby match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar App and website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.