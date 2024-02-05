Home

Man Stoned to Death Following Fight During Cricket Match Near Noida: Cops

Police have received a complaint from the family of the victim, who hailed from Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh.

Noida: In what would come as a sad piece of news, a man was stoned to death near Noida Extension following a fight during a cricket match on Sunday. The man, who was 24, was allegedly hit by stones on his head repeatedly by three men following an argument during a cricket match.

The victim, Sumit (24), fell into a drain while trying to escape from the trio but was attacked again, they added.

Police have received a complaint from the family of the victim, who hailed from Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, and launched a probe, a senior officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said the Bisrakh police station officials were alerted in the afternoon about a fight that broke out during a cricket match near Chipiyana village.

“According to the information received, Sumit tried to run away from the attackers but fell into a drain and was assaulted by the trio, who also hit him on his head with stones, leading to his death on the spot,” Katheriya said.

“A complaint has been received from Sumit’s family and further investigation is underway,” the officer added. An FIR has been lodged against key accused Himanshu and two others at the Bisrakh police station and the body sent for post-mortem, police said.

In recent times, such incidents have become common in the city.

(With agency inputs)

