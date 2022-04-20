London: Cristiano Ronaldo received an outpouring of solidarity from Manchester United fans and their Liverpool counterparts during a Premier League match he missed on Tuesday after the death of one of his new-born twins. Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez announced on Monday evening that their new-born baby son had died. Ronaldo missed Manchester United’s match against Liverpool on April 19 following the tragic death of his baby boy. Manchester United and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo announced the death of his baby boy Monday (18 April 2022).Also Read - Bereaved, Cristiano Ronaldo Will Not Play at Liverpool

Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins – their baby girl has survived. Also Read - 'We Will Always Love You', Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Announce Death Of Their Newborn Child - Watch

The footballing legend revealed the news on Twitter, saying it is the “greatest pain that any parents can feel.” Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Partner Georgina Rodriguez For Netflix Series By Lighting Up Burj Khalifa on Her Birthday

Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, has posted an emotional message stating “Our angel is already on father’s lap.” – Ronaldo and Averio’s father, Dinnis, died of liver failure in September 2005.

Condolences Pour In For Ronaldo Family

The show of support for United’s No. 7 came when the clock at Anfield hit seven minutes.

A chant of “Viva Ronaldo” was started by the United fans. There followed a brief rendition from Liverpool supporters of their club anthem — “You’ll Never Walk Alone” — and applause around the stadium.

“That is exactly how football should be — all rivalry aside in this moment,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said. “There is only one thing that is important and it was really a show of class.”

United has not indicated when the grieving Ronaldo will return to playing.

“It’s the worst that can happen,” United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said. “We are behind him. We are all with him. We wish him and his family that they are strong together.”

United lost the game 4-0 to Liverpool.

Ronaldo thanked the doctors and nurses for their care in a message on Monday night.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” he wrote on social media.

(With AP Inputs)