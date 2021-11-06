In the blockbuster encounter of Premier League 2021-22, arch-rivals Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in a highly-awaited Manchester Derby on Saturday evening at the iconic Old Trafford. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a final test to save his job at Manchester United. The Red Devils come in with a comprehensive win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and a draw against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League. However, a defeat here against their noisy neighbours will bring those bad memories of last month’s 5-0 drubbing to Liverpool flooding back. United once again had Cristiano Ronaldo to thank after the Portuguese star’s brace helped prevent another damaging defeat in their 2-2 midweek Champions League clash away at Atalanta.Also Read - LIVE AUS vs WI T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Today, T20 Live Match Latest Updates: Australia Peg Windies Back With Regular Strikes

On the other hand, Manchester City coasted to a 4-1 win over Club Brugge in their UCL fixture this week, a result that saw Pep Guardiola’s side get back on an even footing after a shock defeat to Crystal Palace in the league last weekend That result ups the ante for this Manchester derby, with three points crucial for City to stay in touch with league leaders Chelsea. Here are the details of when and where to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live football match, Premier League live online in India. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs SCO T20 World Cup 2021 T20 Match Latest Updates: India Chase Down 86 Runs in 6.3 Overs to go Above Afghanistan in Run-Rate

When is the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match will take place on Saturday, November 6. Also Read - Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming UEFA Champions League in India: When And Where to Watch LIV vs ATL Live Stream UCL Match Online and on TV

What are the timings of the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match will start at 6 PM IST.

Where is the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match will be live telecasted on Star Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JIOTV in India.

MUN vs MCI Predicted XIs

Manchester United: Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, David De Gea, Luke Shaw, Fred, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronal, Raphaël Varane, Mason Greenwood.

Manchester City: Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo.

MUN vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

David De Gea (GK); Luke Shaw, Joao Cancelo, A. Wan-Bissaka; Kevin De Bruyne (Captain), R. Hernandez, S. McTominay; Bruno Fernandes (VC); Cristiano Ronaldo, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden.

MUN vs MCI SQUADS

Manchester United: David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Victor Lindelof, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Tom Heaton, Lee Grant, Matej Kovar, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Amad Diallo Traore, Juan Mata, Shola Shoretire, Donny van de Beek, Dean Henderson, Anthony Elanga.

Manchester City: Zack Steffen, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Ferran Torres, Ederson Moraes, Rodrigo Hernandez, Jack Grealish, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Bernardo Silva, Kayky da Silva, Benjamin Mendy, Gabriel Jesus, Scott CMCIon, Luke Mbete, CJ Egan-Riley, Finley Burns, James Mcatee, Romeo Lavia.