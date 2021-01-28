Manchester United’s Premier League title hopes have taken a big hit after a stunning 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The defeat followed Manchester City’s 5-0 thrashing of West Brom on Tuesday with Pep Guardiola’s men taking a step forward in their hunt for a third title in four seasons. Also Read - MUN vs SHF Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League 2021: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester United vs Sheffield United on January 28, Thursday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men conceded a shock lead in the first half itself when Kean Bryan headed home after a John Fleck's corner in the 23rd minute with the visitors holding onto it till the half time. In the second half, United equalised through Harry Maguire's header in the 64th minute with Alex Telles playing the provider.

The hosts then stepped up as they replaced Mason Greenwood with Edinson Cavani but the winner came from the opposite end when Oliver Burke struck and the ball went inside after taking some heavy deflection off Axel Tuanzebe in the 74th minute.

The defeat left United with 40 points at the second spot while bitter rivals City are sitting at the top with a one-point lead and having played a game less. Leicester City and West Ham complete the top-four.

“We had all the possession but when you concede two bad goals it’s always going to be difficult,” Solskjaer said after the match. “We didn’t create big enough chances to score enough goals. That magic was missing, that little bit extra. They defended well, fair play to them but we didn’t have the right ideas or solutions.”

Solskjaer came down heavily on United’s sloppy defending that resulted in them conceding the winner in the second half. “It wasn’t to be, the second goal we conceded is so poor, so sloppy. Easy. We stopped getting out to the ball, three or four bad decisions which is out of character. There will be no big inquest. There have been so many odd results this season but with the world as it is we have been the most consistent team, it hit us today,” he said.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was elated but admitted his players have to be at their absolute best to compete in the ‘brutal league’.

“We have to play close to near perfect to get results and if you make mistakes, then you get punished,” Wilder said.

“It’s a brutal league and you have to be at your best every week. And sometimes it’s difficult to do that. Tonight we were good, we were brave in possession when we had to be and we created some little half-chances. You have to take those big moments and we took two, to give us a result,” he added.