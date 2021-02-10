Manchester United left behind the ‘low’ of draw with Everton as they defeated West Ham United 1-0 in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday at Old Trafford and progress to the quarterfinals. Scott McTominay scored in the extra time for United after West Ham’s Craig Dawson missed a golden opportunity missing a header from a corner. Also Read - Manchester United vs West Ham United Live Streaming FA Cup in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch MAN UTD vs WHU Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV App, JIO TV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten

This was United's ninth straight FA Cup win at Old Trafford and they have thus equalled their all-time streak set in 1912. On the other hand, West Ham lost their fourth consecutive match in the competition to Red Devils to crash out.

"We needed to have a good result and a good feeling today because we were low after the Everton game," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of their Premier League six-goal thriller with Everton as they conceded a last-minute goal. "That was hard to take but they were really focused and did the job."

United benched Bruno Fernandes and omitted Paul Pogba from the squad for the knockout clash with Donny van de Beek starting in midfield. Despite the Dutch failing to make an impression as he was taken off in the 73rd minute with Fernandes coming in, Solskjaer praised Van de Beek’s performance.

“I thought in the first half, we and Donny played really well. We created spaces and he was part of that. He did his job neat and tidy, had a half chance. In the second half, the whole team fell off a little bit and we just wanted to make a few changes,” the Norwegian said.

United captain Harry Maguire said the players did well to comeback from the ‘tough’ Everton draw. “Last Saturday was tough – especially in the second half,” Maguire said. “We showed great spirit and a good mentality to come back and perform. We know it’s a long season and tonight was perfect. It’s important to get through.”

Meanwhile, West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks became first ever concussion substitute in England’s football history when he replaced Issa Diop who had a clash of heads with Anthony Martial.