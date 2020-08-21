Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has reportedly been arrested while on a holiday following an altercation at the Mykonos bar, according to local Greek news reports. The incident took place after Manchester United were knocked out of the Europa championship against Sevilla. Also Read - Wolves Star Raul Jimenez Could be The New Karim Benzema For Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Fabio Capello

(More to follow) Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Could Join Neymar at PSG After Juventus, Barcelona's Champions League Exit, Claims Brazil Star's Agent Wagner Ribiero