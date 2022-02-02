Beijing: The manager of India’s Winter Olympics contingent, Mohammad Abbas Wani, has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at the Beijing Airport here. Abbas Wani is a part of the six-member Indian delegation at the Winter Olympics where Jammu and Kashmir skier Arif Khan is the only athlete from the country to have qualified this time. Arif will be competing in Slalom and Giant Slalom events during the Games.Also Read - Accelerate Second Dose Vaccination Coverage Among Teens: Centre to States | 5 Points

The contingent also includes Harjinder Singh as its chef de mission, Ludar Chand Thakur as alpine coach, Puran Chand as technician and Roop Chand Negi as team official. Also Read - What is COVID Ear and How Coronavirus Can Lead to Tinnitus, Vertigo or Hearing Loss Symptoms?

“I am in quarantine in my hotel room at Olympic village & have been asked to restrict my movement within the room only until the results of my 2nd Covid test. I am completely fine & asymptomatic,” he tweeted. Also Read - Allow Theatres To Operate At 100% Capacity: Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce Urges Bommai Govt

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra informed about Abbas Wani’s positive COVID result and said chef de mission Harjinder is coordinating with the Winter Olympics organisers for a re-test.

“The manager of the Indian contingent Mr. Abbas Wani tested COVID positive at Beijing Airport. The chef de mission Mr. Harjinder Singh is coordinating for a re-test.

“The athlete and his coach have been shifted to another flat to avoid any interaction,” Batra said.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to 20.