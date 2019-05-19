Belgian defender Vincent Kompany on Sunday confirmed his departure from English football club Manchester City after 11 seasons.

“The time has come for me to go now. As overwhelming as it is, I feel nothing but gratefulness. I am grateful to all those who supported me on a special journey, at a very special club. I remember the first day, as clear as I see the last. I remember the boundless kindness I received from the people of Manchester,” Kompany wrote in an open letter to his supporters on Facebook.

“I will never forget how all Man City supporters remained loyal to me in good times and especially bad times. Against the odds, you have always backed me and inspired me to never give up. A special word also to Pep and the backroom staff: you’ve been superb. You’ve followed me through so much hardship. You made me come back stronger every time. Thank you so much,” he added.



Kompany played 360 matches for Manchester City, and has scored 20 goals for the club.



The 33-year-old defender had been rumoured to be ending his stay at Manchester City this year.

“There have been many important contributors to Manchester City’s renaissance, but arguably none are more important than Vincent Kompany. He defines the essence of the club. For a decade he has been the lifeblood, the soul, and beating heart of a supremely talented squad,” Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in an official statement.

Manchester City was able to achieve the clean sweep of domestic trophies as they won the Premier League, FA Cup, and the EFL Cup this season.

City defeated Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday to win the title.

However, the only disappointing result for the club was against Tottenham Hotspurs in the Champions League quarter-finals. The team was knocked out of the tournament after suffering loss against Tottenham.