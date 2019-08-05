Manchester City came on top of Liverpool in the final of the Community Shield as they defeated the Reds 5-4 in penalties at the Wembley Stadium, on Sunday. The regulation time of play had seen the teams tied at 1-1.

Both the teams came out with positive intent as the hunger in them to take an early lead was evident from the first minute. Mohammad Salah received the first genuine chance of the match in the eighth minute but he failed to convert a setter inside the penalty box. The Egyptian King had a tough outing as e failed to score in two more opportunities to open the scoring for Liverpool.

However, it was the domestic treble-winner who saw the back of the net for the first in the match. The 12th minute of the game saw City’s forward Raheem Sterling send the ball beyond Liverpool goalkeeper Allison Becker to give the Blues of Manchester an early lead.

No more goal meant Liverpool finished second best after the first 45 minutes. Meanwhile, City’s manager Pep Guardiola received a yellow card for arguing with the match officials.

The Reds came out with more intent in the second half and enjoyed greater ball possession over their opponents. However, two woodworks by Virgin van Dijk and Salah meant the scoreline remained the same after the conclusion of the third quarter of the game.

With 12 minutes left to play, substitute Joel Matip headed Liverpool to level in the final. Both teams tried hard in the dying minutes but 120 minutes were not enough for the two teams to be differentiated.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Ilkay Gundogan successfully started the shootout for Liverpool and Manchester City respectively. Georginio Wijnaldum missed the Jurgen Klopp-managed side’s second penalty, while Bernardo Silva scored to take City ahead. All the following penalties were scored thereafter to see Manchester City win the Community Shield 2019.