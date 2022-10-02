Manchester: A new lease of life will be injected into the Manchester derby as Manchester City are ready to take on a rejuvenated Manchester United which could well emerge as the game on a weekend that has also featured the North London Derby. Manchester City have dominated the fixture lately, but Manchester United’s recent revival under Erik ten Hag has spiced up things a bit. The Red Devils shrugged off their initial difficulties with four back-to-back wins, including two excellent outings against Liverpool and Arsenal. So the recent monopoly in the derby should finally be challenged by the visitors. Manchester City thrashed Wolves 3-0 to flex their muscles before this crucial clash, and Erling Haaland’s explosive form will leave them as the favourites. The Norwegian striker already has 11 goals and is way ahead in the Golden Boot race. So the Manchester United defender will have a tough time dealing with Haaland, who will be adamant to add to his already booming tally. Cristiano Ronaldo’s lack of goals could be a concern for the Manchester United manager, but the Portuguese superstar always identifies the big stage to stamp his authority, and he might have a bigger role to play on Sunday. Marcus Rashford was adjudged the Player of the Month for September, and with the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, the English forward will have to do justice to his talent more often. With Jadon Sancho, too, finally breaking his shackles, ten Hag will have a competent squad that is very well capable of inflicting damage on Manchester City’s turf.Also Read - IND vs SA T20I 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match Live On TV And Online

The EPL match Manchester City vs Manchester United will be played on Sunday (October 1) from 6:30 PM (IST) onwards.

The EPL match Manchester City vs Manchester United be played at Ethiad Stadium, Manchester.

The EPL match Manchester City vs Manchester United will be telecast live on Star Sports.

The EPL match Manchester City vs Manchester United will be live-streamed on Disney Hotstar+.