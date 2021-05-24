Manchester City on Sunday lifter their fifth Premier League trophy as they beat Everton 5-0 in their final match of the EPL season. City, who have already sealed the trophy on May 12 with a comfortable lead over neighbours Manchester United on the points table. Also Read - Sergio Aguero Breaks Massive Record on His Premier League Farewell With Manchester City

City finished the season with 86 points which were 12 more than United's 74 who stood second. Liverpool and Chelsea finished third and fourth respectively on the final Premier League day to secure a spot in UEFA Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, it was the farewell game for Sergio Aguero with Manchester City in the Premier League and he made it very special with a brace. Aguero also created a massive record by surpassing Wayne Rooney's (182 goals) tally to score most goals for a single club in the PL – 184.



In the Everton clash, Kevin de Bruyne opened the scoring for City in the 11th minute and after that, they never looked back in the game. Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead just two minutes later in the 13th. In the second half, talented Phil Foden netted the goal on the 53rd minute before Aguero bid goodbye to Etihad with sublime strikes in the 71st and the 76th minute.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane bagged his third golden boot in the Premier League for scoring 23 goals in the season. Kane scored a goal in the Spurs final game of the season against Leicester City. However, there are high chances that it was the last game for Kane in Spurs jersey as he has already expressed his desire to leave the club after this season.



Kane also received the trophy for Playmaker of the season as he provided 14 assists in the campaign,

Tottenham failed to qualify for Europa League despite the win over Leicester City on the final day of the Premier League.

Kane has netted 166 goals for Tottenham in the PL and have won three golden boots including the one on Sunday.