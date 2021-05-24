Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed a major transfer update on club legend Sergio Aguero. Guardiola, who is a huge admirer of Aguero, said that the Argentine might join his former club Barcelona next season. The Spanish manager was in charge of the Barcelona team during their glory days and have won the Champions League twice with them. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi GOAT Debate - Piers Morgan Picks Juventus Star Over Barcelona Icon Due to THIS Reason

Aguero finished his Premier League career with Manchester City on Sunday with the fifth title win. The 32-year-old is heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and many have reported that he has already agreed on the terms with the club.

Guardiola, who has often expressed his love for Blaugranas, revealed that Aguero is close to joining the club of his heart.

“Maybe I reveal a secret,” Guardiola told BBC. “Maybe he is close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart – for Barcelona.

The Spanish manager further said that Aguero will be playing alongside Lionel Messi, who he is considered as the best player of all time.

“He is going to be playing alongside the best player of all time, Messi.

“I’m pretty sure he is going to enjoy. And maybe Barcelona are stronger and stronger with him on the pitch,” Guardiola added.

In his final appearance in PL at Etihad, Aguero scored a brace and broke Wayne Rooney’s record of most goals for a single club in the English Premier League.

After spending almost a decade in City, Aguero netted 184 goals for them in the league, while Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney scored 183 in the Red Devils outfit.

Aguero ends his City journey with record 12 PL hat-tricks and a clutch moment in the 2021 Premier League title race with the ‘Aguerooo’ moment against QPR.