Manchester City are reportedly mulling legal action against outspoken La Liga chief Javier Tebas following his criticism of a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that absolved the Premier League club of any wrongdoing as it overturned a two-year Champions League ban imposed by UEFA.

Tebas has a history of slamming City publicly in the past.

"City haven't signed players with their own resources, like Manchester United do," Tebas was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. "They sign players with petrodollars, with money obtained through oil by the United Arab Emirates. The state-owned clubs in Europe do what they want, with fictitious sponsors and naming rights in the case of Man City."

The comments haven’t gone down well with City who have referred the matter to their legal team to explore the possibility of suing the 57-year-old in Court.

“We are aware of what Mr Tebas has been saying in the days since the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced their decision on our appeal,” an unnamed City official was quoted as saying by The Sun. “The matter has now been referred to our legal team to see if there is a course of action we can take to redress the balance. Mr Tebas’ views on the club are without any foundation. An independent body has ruled that UEFA’s decision to ban us from Europe was wrong.”

City were though fined by CAS for not cooperating with the investigations.

The decision was also criticised by Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur’s Jose Mourinho.