Manchester City register first win under Enzo Maresca with convincing victory over K-League All-Stars

City created numerous chances and were largely in control despite the K-League All-Stars briefly pulling a goal back

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New Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca shows signs of what's coming ahead against K League All Stars team. (Credits: X)

Manchester City earned their first victory under new head coach Enzo Maresca with a convincing 3-1 win over the K-League All-Stars in a pre-season friendly. More importantly, the performance gave supporters an early look at the style of football Maresca wants to bring to the Etihad Stadium. City looked comfortable in possession, pressed aggressively and controlled large spells of the match, offering positive signs ahead of the new season.

The 2026-27 campaign marks the beginning of a new chapter for Manchester City. It is the club’s first season without Pep Guardiola as head coach after his hugely successful spell in charge.

Guardiola transformed City into one of Europe’s strongest teams, winning multiple Premier League titles, domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League. Replacing him was never going to be easy, but Maresca is no stranger to the club or its footballing philosophy.

Maresca has strong ties with Manchester City. He first managed the club’s Elite Development Squad (EDS), where he worked closely with several young players before joining Guardiola’s backroom staff as assistant coach during City’s historic treble-winning 2022-23 season.

He later moved on to become Leicester City’s head coach, where he guided the club back to the Premier League, before returning to Manchester to take over from Guardiola.

Against the K-League All-Stars, City already showed several elements of Maresca’s playing style. The team patiently built attacks from the back, dominated possession and looked to win the ball back quickly whenever they lost it. While there is still room for improvement, the players appeared comfortable adapting to the new manager’s approach.

Summer signing Tijjani Reijnders was one of City’s standout performers. The Dutch midfielder controlled the game with his calm passing and intelligent movement, helping City dictate the tempo throughout the match. Antoine Semenyo also impressed with his pace and attacking intent, scoring one of City’s three goals after a lively display.

Highlights from our pre-season victory over K-League All Stars in Seoul 🩵📺 pic.twitter.com/6jLzYcsLb2 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 5, 2026

City created numerous chances and were largely in control despite the K-League All-Stars briefly pulling a goal back. The Premier League side continued to dominate possession and added further goals to seal a deserved victory.

The friendly also allowed Maresca to rotate his squad and give opportunities to younger players alongside experienced stars. The balance between youth and senior professionals was another encouraging aspect as City continue to prepare for the new campaign.

Although it was only a pre-season match, the performance carried significance beyond the scoreline. It was City’s first win under Maresca and an encouraging start to life after Guardiola. The structure, movement and intensity on display reflected many of the ideas the Italian coach wants to implement.