Premier League club Manchester City's two-year European ban has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday clearing the deck for their participation in next season's Champions League.

The ban was imposed by the European football governing authority UEFA in February after it claimed City were in "serious breaches" of Financial Fair Play and club licensing regulations.

City, on their part, had denied any wrongdoing, appealing against the ban at CAS last month.

Following a three-day hearing in June, CAS on Monday lifted the ban which now confirms their participation in Champions League next season after having secured a second-place finish in the Premier League.

“Today we achieved one incredible challenge, which is qualification for the Champions League mathematically,” City manager Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports. “That is the challenge that is the minimum requirement for this club. And these players have done it for the last six or seven years.”

“We deserve to be there because we won it on the pitch. Hopefully on Monday UEFA can allow us to play like this team and these players deserve to,” he added.

