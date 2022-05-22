New Delhi: The judgement day is upon us as Manchester City and Liverpool take on their respective obstacles on Match 38 as they aim to clinch the English Premier League title on Sunday. Manchester City sit at the top of the standing with 90 points in 37 games. Whereas Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are currently at second position with 89 points from 37 points. City need 3 points against Aston Villa to win the title and on the other the 6-time European Champions will not only have to win their final game against Wolves but they also need their rivals, City to lose points against Villa. Here are the details of when and where to watch the two crunch games on online and on TV.Also Read - Ralf Rangnick Opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Future as Erik Ten Hag Prepares to Take Charge of Red Devils

When is the Manchester City vs Aston Villa and Liverpool vs Wolves EPL 2021-22 League matches ?

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa and Liverpool vs Wolves EPL 2021-22 matches will take place on Sunday, May 22nd at City of Manchester Stadium and Anfield respectively. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Liverpool Fans For Heart-Warming Gesture at Anfield

What are the timings Manchester City vs Aston Villa and Liverpool vs Wolves EPL 2021-22 League matches ?

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa and Liverpool vs Wolves EPL 2021-22 matches will start at 8.30 PM. Also Read - WATCH: Liverpool FC Fans Stand With Cristiano Ronaldo, Applaud During EPL Match Against Manchester United

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester City vs Aston Villa and Liverpool vs Wolves EPL 2021-22 League matches ?

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa and Liverpool vs Wolves EPL 2021-22 matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Manchester City vs Aston Villa and Liverpool vs Wolves EPL League matches ?

The Manchester City vs Aston Villa and Liverpool vs Wolves EPL 2021-22 matches live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar+.