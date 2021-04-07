Manchester: A 90th minute winner from Phil Foden handed Manchester City a narrow 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund at Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals match on Tuesday. Kevin de Bruyne gave the hosts lead in the first half but Marco Reus brought his team on level terms late in the second half and then Foden, thanks to some help from De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, had the last say in the contest. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Liverpool: Vinicius Junior Strikes Twice as Los Blancos Win 3-1 in Champions League Quarterfinal

Dortmund were themselves to be blamed for conceding the opener with Emre Can giving away the ball in the midfield before Riyad Mahrez provided the cross which De Bruyne slotted past goalkeeper Marwin Hitz in the 19th minute giving City the lead. Jude Bellingham then dispossessed City goalkeeper Ederson before the half-time and seemingly brought his team back on level terms but the referee deemed it as a foul. Also Read - Man City vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming Champions League in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch MCI vs DOR Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV App, JIO TV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten in India

The hosts took their one-goal advantage into the break and stepped up their efforts to double it in the next half with Dortmund doing well to keep them at bay. Reus then found the equaliser in the 84th minute giving his team an important away goal before the one-goal lead was restored by Foden. Also Read - MCI vs DOR Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Football Prediction Champions League: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Match at Etihad Stadium 12:30 AM IST April 7 Wednesday

The two teams will clash again in the second leg of the quarterfinal on April 14 in Germany.

De Bruyne expected his team to score more goals. “We saw the way they played,” De Bruyne told BT Sport after the match. “They played really well with the ball. It causes some problems sometimes. I think in the first half we had a little bit of difficulty finding the chances but in the second half we created a few.”

He continued, “We probably should have scored a little bit more but obviously when they came back to 1-1, that was a little shame but it happens. I think the reaction was really good so to get the win is good. We know 2-1 is a tricky score but at least we are ahead for the second leg.”