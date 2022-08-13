Brentford: The 2022/23 Premier League season continues this weekend, with the teams getting settled into the most gruelling campaign in footballing history. The action on Saturday will culminate at the Brentford Community Stadium, where Brentford and Manchester United will be eager to get their first wins of the term. Brentford began the 2022/23 season with a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Leicester City. The Foxes had taken a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall before Ivan Toney and Joshua Dasilva earned the Bees a point. But while it was not quite the start of the 2021/22 campaign, Thomas Frank will be satisfied with last week’s performance. On the other hand, the optimism surrounding the onset of the Erik ten Hag era disappeared in no time as Manchester United went down 2-1 at home against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. The Red Devils did not have their own player finding the back of the net, and the game showed the enormity of ten Hag’s task at Manchester United.Also Read - TV and Radio Host Alyson Eckmann Recalls The Time When Cristiano Ronaldo Invited Her Over His House

What is the timing of the Brentford vs Manchester United EPL Match?

The Brentford vs Manchester United EPL Match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday, August 13. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Wants a Move Out of Old Trafford Despite Returning to Training For Manchester United

Where will the Brentford vs Manchester United EPL Match being played?

The Brentford vs Manchester United EPL Match will be played at Gtech Community Stadium. Also Read - Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Turns Down Questions on Cristiano Ronaldo

Which TV channel will broadcast the Brentford vs Manchester United EPL Match?

The Brentford vs Manchester United EPL Match will be telecasted on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the Brentford vs Manchester United EPL Match?

The Brentford vs Manchester United EPL Match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.