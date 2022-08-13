Manchester: The Premier League will continue this weekend with Gameweek 2 of the 2022/23 campaign, with the latest round of fixtures kicking off with the game between Aston Villa and Everton at Villa Park. Manchester City will be in action after that, with the Citizens continuing their title defence against Bournemouth at the Etihad. Manchester City began the season with a defeat to Liverpool in the FA Community Shield contest a couple of weeks ago. But the Citizens shed the rust in their Premier League season opener, beating West Ham United 2-0 at the London Stadium last weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s men looking comfortable. On the other hand, Bournemouth kick-started the 2022/23 campaign with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa. Jefferson Lerma and Kieffer Moore scored the two goals, with the result helping the Cherries climb up to second on the Premier League table after Gameweek 1. Scott Parker will hope to see his charges embark on a solid season to remain in the top flight come May.Also Read - MCI vs BOU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Manchester City vs Bournemouth Football Match Predicted XIs at Etihad Stadium 10.30 PM IST July 15

What is the timing of the Manchester City vs Bournemouth EPL Match?

The Manchester City vs Bournemouth EPL Match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, August 13.

Where will the Manchester City vs Bournemouth EPL Match being played?

The Manchester City vs Bournemouth EPL Match will be played at City of Manchester Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester City vs Bournemouth EPL Match?

The Manchester City vs Bournemouth EPL Match will be telecasted on Star Sports.

Where can you live stream the Manchester City vs Bournemouth EPL Match?

The Manchester City vs Bournemouth EPL Match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.