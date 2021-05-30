And the wait continues… Also Read - Match Highlights Manchester City vs Chelsea Updates UCL Final: Blues Lift Champions League Trophy With 1-0 Win Over City

Manchester City gave their all on Saturday night in the final but were outclassed by Chelsea as their wait for the maiden Champions League title goes on. City, who were favourites ahead of the match, made some tactical blunders which led to 0-1 defeat. Prolific City manager Pep Guardiola, who won his last UCL trophy in 2011 with Barcelona, did everything right till the night of the finale. City were at the top of their game this season and they had already beaten another UCL contenders Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals.

The stage was set for City and Guardiola in Porto to end their jinx but Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel had some different plans.

For the epic finale, the Premier League champions went full attacking mode in the line-up with Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne up front. During the last season, Guardiola didn’t use Sterling much from the starting minute but he made a gamble on Saturday. The Spaniard put center defending midfielders – Fernandinho and Rodri on the bench as Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and İlkay Gündoğan start from the mid.



City enjoyed great domestic success last season with Premier League and Carabao Cup title. Guardiola stuck to his plan of playing a midfielder as center forward in the Premier League as it paid off for him as De Bruyne and Gündoğan created chanced upfront with their vision and creativity. While at the CDM position Fernandinho and Rodri put up a solid show whoever of them got a chance. They enjoyed success last season due to their rock-solid backline but Guardiola decided to change the tactics in the final.

Against a team like Chelsea who rely heavily on their counter attacks and have players with raw pace like Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, City made a tactical blunder to not start with a specialist CDM.

In the past seasons after leaving Barcelona, Guardiola is often criticized for overthinking ahead of the big Champions League matches, and he exactly did the same on probably City’s biggest ever night. The Spaniard bought a different footballing culture in Premier League – the possession-based football and despite many predicted it to get failed, Guardiola’s work helped City achieve tremendous domestic success. Unfortunately, Champions League 2021 final led to another overthinking night for Guardiola which failed miserably.

Chelsea were on a roll in the first half as Mount, Havertz and Werner put pressure on City’s defence with their pace. Werned missed a couple of chance but he created problems for the Citizens with his runs. In the end, it was Havertz who put Ederson on the ground with a goal.

City’s attackers struggled miserably in the first half as Recce James contained Sterling from the minute go. Mahrez, who had a fantastic show in the semifinals against Paris Saint-Germain, failed to find any space to trouble the opposition on Saturday.

The inclusion of Sterling in the attack, force young starlet Foden to play out of his preferrable position. The 21-year-old didn’t make any impact in the first half.

In the second half, Guardiola made some substitutions at regular intervals but it was too late as Chelsea already got what they wanted in the first half – A goal lead.

N’golo Kante produced a stellar performance once again to win another mega trophy in his illustrious career. Kante’s performance clearly displayed what City missed last night – a strong CDM.



Chelsea defenders gave their all in the second half to stop City from scoring an equalizer. Anthony Rudiger, Cesar Azpellicuete were rock solid in the defence and were there in the box every time a cross arrived there from the flanks.

It was not that Chelsea completely outclassed City in the game but it was Guardiola’s tactics that caused them the finale.

Pep is definitely one of the best managers in football history as he has already won 31 trophies in his managerial career. The Pep roulette just didn’t work in the Champions League final but the story is not over yet as he will stay in the club until his contract expires in 2023.