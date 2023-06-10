Home

Manchester City vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming, UCL Final 2023: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match Online and on TV

Manchester City vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming, UCL Final 2023: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch UEFA Champions League FINAL 2023 match between Manchester City and Inter Milan online and on TV.

Manchester City vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming, UCL Final 2023: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match Online and on TV.

Istanbul: The teams are meeting for the first time, the biggest club prize in world football is once again up for grabs, City are in sight of a treble and the venue is the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, stage for arguably the most memorable final of them all. City have been banging on the door for some time now, but this is just their second final and they are yet to break their duck. Coach Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, is looking to join the elite group of three-time winners, having previously lifted the trophy in 2009 and 2011, and also become only the sixth man to win it with two clubs. Sandwiched between those two Barcelona triumphs was the most recent of Inter’s three wins – then it was José Mourinho; is now the turn of Simone Inzaghi?

When is the Manchester City vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League FINAL ?

The Manchester City vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Final match will take place on Sunday, June 11th, 2023 (IST).

What is the timing of the Manchester City vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League FINAL ?

The Manchester City vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Final 2023 match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Where is the Manchester City vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League FINAL being played?

The Manchester City vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Final 2023 match will be played at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester City vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League FINAL ?

The Manchester City vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League Final 2023 match will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Manchester City vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League FINAL ?

The Manchester City vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2023 match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app.

