Manchester City vs Lyon Live Streaming Details UCL

Manchester City takes on Lyon on Saturday night in the Champions League quarter-final at Lisbon. It promises to be a cracker of a match as both the side feature big names in their squad and are in good form. For City, the big setback would be that they will be playing without their star player Sergio Aguero, whereas, for Lyon, Moussa Dembele will be back in the side.

This would also be Lyon's first appearance in the quarters since 2010-11, whereas, for City, this is their fourth quarters in the last five years.

The winner would face a red-hot Bayern Munich who thrashed Barcelona 8-2. On the other hand, City knocked out Real Madrid in the pre-quarters.

MCI vs LYN Live Football Streaming Details

What: Manchester City vs Lyon, UEFA Champions League, Quarter-finals

When: August 15, 2020 (India Date)

Venue: Estádio da Luz

Timings: 12:30 AM IST

TV Telecast: Sony Network

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLIV

Probable Starting XI

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Lyon: Lopes, Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal, Dubois, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Aouar, Cornet, Dembele, Depay

SQUADS

Manchester City: Claudio Bravo, Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Eric Garcia, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero

Lyon: Anthony Lopes, Anthony Racioppi, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Sinaly Diomande, Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Joachim Andersen, Rafael, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marçal, Kenny Tete, Oumar Solet, Youssouf Koné, Melvin Bard, Houssem Aouar, Bertrand Traoré, Thiago Mendes, Léo Dubois, Rayan Cherki, Jean Lucas, Maxence Caqueret, Lucas Tousart, Boubacar Fofana, Martin Terrier, Moussa Dembélé, Memphis Depay, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Amine Gouiri, Karl Toko Ekambi, Maxwel Cornet, Bruno Guimarães