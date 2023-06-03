Home

Sports

Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming, FA Cup Final 2023: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming, FA Cup Final 2023: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch FA Cup FINAL 2023 match between Manchester City and Manchester United online and on TV.

Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming FA Cup Final 2023: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

London: Manchester City and Manchester United meet in a FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium with so much riding on it. City is looking to complete the second leg of a potential treble of trophies, having already won the Premier League and reached the final of the Champions League against Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10. Only one team has won all of those trophies in one season — Man United in 1999. As well as preserving that unique achievement, United is bidding to win a second domestic trophy this season, having captured the League Cup in February. This is the first time, the Manchester rivals will be facing each other in the FA Cup Final.

When is the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup FINAL ?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup Final match will take place on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023.

You may like to read

What is the timing of the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup FINAL ?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup Final 2023 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Trending Now

Where is the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup FINAL being played?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup Final 2023 match will be played at Wembley Stadium, London.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup FINAL ?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup Final 2023 match will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup FINAL ?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup Final 2023 match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES