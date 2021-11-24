New Delhi: The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of crucial fixtures this week as Manchester City lock horns with PSG at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game. Manchester City are in second place in the Premier League table at the moment and have grown in stature under Pep Guardiola. The Cityzens have flattered to deceive in the Champions League and have a point to prove this season. PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the Ligue 1 standings and have been impressive this season. The French giants are one of the favourites to win the Champions League and will want to make a statement of intent this week. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League live match online and on TV.Also Read - Manchester United vs Villareal Live Streaming Champions League: Preview, Prediction, Predicted Playing XIs - Where to Watch MUN vs VIL Live Football Stream Today Match, TV Telecast in India

What are the timings of the Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match?

The Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, November 25. Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Unveils Countdown Clock With One Year To Go

Where will the Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match being played?

The Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match will be played at Ethiad Stadium. Also Read - Lionel Messi Scores First Ligue 1 Goal As PSG Beat Nantes to Extend Lead on Points Table

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match?

The Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match?

The Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.