Manchester City vs PSG Live Streaming Champions League in India

In the blockbuster Champions League encounter, Manchester City will lock horns against PSG in the second leg semifinal at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night – Wednesday in India. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will be eyeing a spot in the final of the UEFA Champions League. Last year's runner-ups Paris Saint Germain will look to pull off a comeback and make it to the Champions League final for the second year in a row. On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's men will be playing their first-ever European semifinal since the arrival of the legendary manager in the club in 2016. In the first leg, PSG were totally outplayed after taking a 1-0 lead. Second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez saw City come from behind to claim a 2-1 win in Paris last week, putting them in prime position to reach their first final in Europe's top competition. PSG have played City four times in European competitions and are yet to beat the Manchester side. City have won each of their past six Champions League matches and have 10 out of 11 victories this season, with a goalless draw at Porto the only blemish. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester City vs PSG live football match online in India.

When is the Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semifinal match?

The Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semifinal match will take place on Wednesday, May 5.

What are the timings of the Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semifinal match?

The Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semifinal match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semifinal match being played?

The Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semifinal match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semifinal match?

The Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semifinal match will be telecasted on Sony Ten2 and Sony Ten2 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semifinal match?

The Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League semifinal match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Manchester City vs PSG Predicted Playing XIs –

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Silva, Foden.

Paris Saint-Germain: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Gueye, Paredes; Di Maria, Verratti, Neymar; Mbappe.