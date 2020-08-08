Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scored on Friday night against Real Madrid in a Round of 16 game to send Manchester City into the quarter-final of the Champions League. City won the second leg 2-1, which was also the same scoreline as the first leg, advancing 4-2 on aggregate as Madrid was eliminated from the competition. This was also the first time Zidane had failed as a coach to help his side go all the way. Also Read - JUV vs LYN Dream11 Team Prediction Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Juventus vs Lyon Today's Football Match Predicted XIs at Allianz Stadium 12.30 AM IST August 8

Man City made the most of two shocking errors from Raphael Varane to score both the goals. What hurt Real was the fact that they were without their star player Sergio Ramos – who was serving his suspension. Real fans would believe had Ramos been there in that position, the result could have been different. But, even otherwise, Real needed another goal and that did not come.

It was Sterling who broke the deadlock in the ninth minute of the clash when he found the back of the net. Nineteen minutes later Karim Benzema found the equaliser and leveled things at 1-1. Jesus found the winner to seal the quarter-final spot in the 68th-minute.

An in-form City will face Lyon next week in the quarters.

“I want to step up. This defeat is my fault, all mine. I have to accept that. I am sorry for my teammates and all the effort they put in,” said Raphael Varane.

“We can’t be happy with the result of course, but we have to be proud of everything we’ve done this season. But at the end of the day, we have to be proud of all that we have done throughout the season,” said a dejected Zidane after the game.

“When you play v Real Madrid, you realise how good they are. We scored two goals from mistakes from them. It’s not easy; we tried to convince them to attack. We are in the quarter finals,” said Pep Guardiola.