LIVE STREAMING Manchester City vs Tottenham Carabao Cup Final

In the mega encounter, Manchester City will lock horns against Tottenham Hotspur in a Carabao Cup Final contest. Manchester City have played dominant football this year and are in contention win multiple trophies. Pep Guardiola team has been sensational in terms of outplaying the opposition despite the injury crisis. The bench strength of the team is helping them moving forward in the season. Players like Phil Foden and Ikkay Gundogan has emerged this season as their hero. On the other hand, Tottenham will play their first big clash after sacking Jose Mourinho. It will be tough task for interim manager Ryan Mason to play the well-equipped Manchester City. There is still doubts over Harry Kane fitness for the mega clash as the responsibilty will be on Heung Min Son for the match. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester City vs Tottenham live football match online Carabao Cup Final online and on TV.

The excitement of football in the Carabao Cup continues as Manchester City will lock horns against Tottenham in the final on Sunday. You can watch Manchester City vs Tottenham 2021, Live Manchester City Streaming, Manchester City vs Tottenham Live Streaming Voot Select, Manchester City vs Tottenham Live Match Streaming Online, Manchester City vs Tottenham Live Carabao Cup Final Streaming on Voot. Find Carabao Cup Final Live, Live Match Streaming EFL Cup details below.

When is the Manchester City vs Tottenham Carabao Cup Final match?

The Manchester City vs Tottenham Carabao Cup Final match will take place on Sunday, April 25.

What are the timings of the Manchester City vs Tottenham Carabao Cup Final match?

The Manchester City vs Tottenham Carabao Cup Final match will start at 09:00 PM IST.

Where is the Manchester City vs Tottenham Carabao Cup Final match being played?

The Manchester City vs Tottenham Carabao Cup Final match will be played at Wembley.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester City vs Tottenham Carabao Cup Final match?

The Manchester City vs Tottenham Carabao Cup Final match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester City vs Tottenham Carabao Cup Final match?

The Manchester City vs Tottenham Carabao Cup Final match will be available for streaming on Voot Select and JioTV.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Predicted XIs

Manchester City: Ederson (GK); Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris (GK); Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks; Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min, Gareth Bale; Lucas Moura