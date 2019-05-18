Manchester City vs Watford FA Cup 2019 Final Live Streaming:

London’s iconic Wembley Stadium is all set to host the 138th final of the oldest football competition in the world, the FA Cup, on Saturday where Manchester City will take on Watford.

Pep Guardiola-led side have already been crowned as the Premier League champions as well as the Carabao Cup, they will now aim for the domestic treble with this trophy.

Heading into the match, City has an edge over Watford, courtesy to their World Class squad but the latter have defeated several ‘giant clubs’ of England and they will look to emulate the same on Saturday night.

It will be an interesting clash when these two Premier League clubs meet in the final showdown for the coveted FA Cup.

Here’s all you need to know regarding the FA Cup 2019 final match between Manchester City and Watford:

When will the FA Cup final 2019 between Manchester City and Watford take place?

The FA Cup final 2019 between Manchester City and Watford will take place on Saturday, 18th May 2019 at 9:30 PM IST.

Where will the FA Cup final 2019 between Manchester City and Watford take place?

The FA Cup final 2019 between Manchester City and Watford will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Watford in India?

Sony Ten Sports 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD will broadcast the FA Cup 2019 final tournament.

Where will the live streaming of the FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Watford be available?

The FA Cup final 2019 between Manchester City and Watford will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv and Jio TV’s official app.

Recent form (all competitions):

Manchester City – WWWWWW

Watford – LWDLLL

Prediction: Manchester City 3, Watford 1.



Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko; D.Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling

Watford possible starting lineup:

Gomes; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Holebas; Pereyra, Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes; Deulofeu, Deeney