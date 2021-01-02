Manchester United got the New Year started in style as the Red Devils beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Saturday in Premier League to go level on points with leaders Liverpool. It was Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes’ penalty that sealed the deal for the Red Devils at Old Trafford. Also Read - EVE vs WHU Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Everton vs West Ham United on January 1, Friday

Both the goalkeepers – David De Gea and Emi Martinez – were kept busy in the early quarter of the match as both the sides came close to scoring. But it was an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross during a counter-attack that was headed by Anthony Martial in the 40th-minute of the match to hand the Red Devils the much-needed boost ahead of half-time.

Down by a goal, Villa hit back 18 minutes later when Traore fired a close-range shot from a Jack Grealish pass into the area. The shoulders of the hosts did not droop after the Traore goal, as four minutes later, Paul Pogba was tripped inside the zone, and Manchester United were rewarded with a penalty. As expected, Bruno Fernandes did not miss the penalty as the hosts once again took the lead in the match.

No more goals were scored as Manchester United bagged the three points to now have 33 points in 16 matches. United are now 10 games unbeaten in the Premier League, and it has to be one of their best runs in the competition in a while.

“The win means a lot, it shows where we’ve come from, from the start of the season. We’re just taking it game by game. It was a late start for us, we were in catch-up mode, but we’re here now. No excuses,” said Wan-Bissaka to BBC after the match.