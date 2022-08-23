Old Trafford: It was a night to remember for Manchester United on Monday as they were able bring smiles back on the faces of their supporters with a 2-1 win over Liverpool. United delivered a performance of high intensity and spirit to beat fierce rival 2-1 and finally claim its first points in the Premier League this season.Also Read - Chelsea vs Tottenham Highlights: Harry Kane Late Strike Spoils Blues' Party; Match Finishes at 2-2

For United, it was Jadon Sancho who got them in the lead with a strike in the 16th-minute of the game. What helped him score was the fact that he was composed as he bend it around Alisson. It was a top finish. United took the slender lead into the half-time with the game still wide open. Also Read - WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Loses Cool After David de Gea's Howler During Man-U's 4-0 Loss vs Brentford; Video Goes VIRAL

Eight minutes after the break, Marcus Rashford helped United double the lead a he found the back of the net. It was Anthony Martial’s exquisite through ball to Rashford that made the goal possible. Also Read - Premier League To Allow Water Breaks Amid Soaring Summer Temperatures

Mohammad Salah scored for Liverpool in the 81st-minute, but that proved to be too little too late. One has to admit that it was a below par show from Liverpool and they would like to change things ahead of their next game.

“We can talk about tactical but it is all about attitude. There was communication and a fighting spirit,” Ten Hag said.

“I wanted a different approach and a different attitude and that is what they brought on the pitch. It is only a start. We can play with much more composure and much more danger. Be a team, and have a good spirit and that is what we saw today.”