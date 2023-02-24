Home

Manchester United-Barcelona Players Fight During Europa League Game After Bruno Fernandes Smashes Ball at Frenkie De Jong | WATCH VIDEO

Manchester United vs Barcelona: Several United and Barcelona players were involved in the scuffle. The game was in the balance when the incident took place.

Old Trafford: Tempers flared at the iconic Old Trafford stadium on Thursday when stand-in skipper Bruno Fernandes smashed the ball to Frenkie De Jong. The drama started shortly after the hour mark when Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled De Jong. And with the ball still in play, Fernandes smashed the ball ruthlessly at De Jong. Once that happened, De Jong’s teammates got into a scuffle. Several United and Barcelona players were involved in the scuffle. The game was in balance when the incident took place.

Here is the video of what exactly happened during the playoff game at the Old Trafford stadium:

After a 2-2 first leg, it was Barcelona who got off to the perfect start after Robert Lewandowski found the back of the net from a penalty in the 18th minute. Barcelona had their noses in front at the half-time point in the second leg game. Soon after the break, Fred found the equaliser for United. And then in the 73rd minute Anthony Martial came up with the winner.

“The belief of the team is always there,” Fernandes told BT Sport. “The belief of the fans, they push us through difficult moments.

“We have made great comebacks, the club is made also by that. In the past we have done a lot like this result.”

Given the form United are in, they would back themselves to go all the way and win the Europa League.

