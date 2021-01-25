Manchester United have knocked out old rivals Liverpool from the FA Cup with a comeback 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. After going down in the 18th minute, United drew level through Mason Green wood before taking lead right after the start of the second half through Marcus Rashford. Also Read - MUN vs LIV Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, FA Cup: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester United vs Liverpool on January 24, Sunday

Salah then struck again to restore parity but Bruno Fernandes scored the winner after coming in as substitute with a stunning freekick with 12 minutes remaining to send his team through to the fifth round where they will face West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team entered the much-awaited clash with an unbeaten run of seven games at home against Liverpool across competition. Both the teams made five changes each to their side.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hoped his team can learn from the thrilling tie. “There was a lot of good things and some mistakes around the goals. If you want to win here you have to be absolutely top and we were not,” he told BBC Sport.

“For the first goal we had no protection, we wanted it too much. Things like this should not happen but they can happen. We had too many players in a receiving position. We can take things out of this game, we try to learn from every game,” he added.

Fernandes shut down the criticism that he goes absent in big games thanks to his performance on Sunday night. He later revealed how putting in hours of practice has helped him improve his freekick skills.

“Almost every day [practice free-kicks], sometimes he [Solskjaer] has to kick me out of training to stop,” Fernandes told MUTV.

“I’m always working on that kind of situation, I like to watch and learn from Juan [Mata]. He’s a really good specialist and me and Juan stay out a lot, also Rashy, Alex [Telles], Fred, although I think it’s just for fun with Fred. Normally long distance is more for Rashy, for me the distance closer to the box is better for me and the kind of shot I have, if Juan or Alex are on the pitch it’s a chance for them on the right side,” he added.