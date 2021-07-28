New Delhi: Premier League giants Manchester United have confirmed that the club has reached an agreement with Real Madrid over the transfer of French center-back Raphael Varane. The Red Devils have released a statement on their second big transfer of the window as they have already signed English winger Jadon Sancho for a whopping £73 million. It is reported that the deal between United and Madrid was finalised for about €50m (£42.7m).Also Read - Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Manchester United Star Mason Greenwood Joins GOAT Debate

The club stated that the World Cup-winning defender is subjected to a medical to complete the transfer. Also Read - Lionel Messi Will Always Have Role in my Team: Sergio Ramos

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphaël Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised.” Also Read - Striker Olivier Giroud Moves From Chelsea to AC Milan

, We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of @RaphaelVarane to United! ⚪️⚫️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021



Varane is expected to sign a four-year deal with Manchester United an option to extend for another 12 months.

The Frenchman won almost every trophy during his tenure at Real Madrid including four Champions League trophies and three league titles. He played a total of 360 games for the Los Blancos and won 18 trophies for them. The Frenchman formed a formidable partnership with veteran Sergio Ramos at the back. It is quite shocking that both Ramos and Varane left Madrid in the same transfer window. Ramos joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

Gracias, @raphaelvarane.

4x @ChampionsLeague

4x Club World Cup

3x UEFA Super Cup

3x @LaLigaEN

1x Copa del Rey

3x Spanish Super Cup#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/BgQu8WjTTl — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) July 27, 2021



Varane’s medical might take longer than usual due to UK coronavirus travel restrictions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who recently signed his contract extension until 2024, now have now a wide variety of center-back options with players like Harry Maguire Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzeben already in the squad.