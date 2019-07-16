After England won the final of ICC World Cup 2019 in the most dramatic fashion one could imagine, English football club congratulated Jofra Archer for helping his team win their maiden World Cup.

Taking to Twitter, Manchester United posted a picture of Archer, who is known to be a United fan, from their official handle. The tweet read, “When you wake up and realise you’re a #CWC19 world champion…Incredible stuff, @JofraArcher congratulations to you and @EnglandCricket.”

When you wake up and realise you’re a #CWC19 world champion… 🏏🏆 Incredible stuff, @JofraArcher — congratulations to you and @EnglandCricket! pic.twitter.com/LDJsKeQJOY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 15, 2019

Archer, who made his ODI debut in this World Cup, was the leading wicket-taker for England in the tournament. With 20 wickets he also found the third place in the list of highest wicket-takers in ICC World Cup 2019. Archer has been a constant performer for the team and it reflected when Eoin Morgan handed him, and not the senior pro Chris Woakes, the ball in super over of the final. Archer not only held his nerve but kept the trust of his captain to resist New Zealand. He started the super over with a wide but staged a strong comeback to help England win their first ever World Cup.

Manchester United are currently in their pre-season tour in Australia. They played their last game against Perth Glory on July 13 which they won 2-0. Owing to their sixth-placed finish in last season’s Premier League, they have failed to secure a Champions League spot this season and will ply their trades in the second-tier UEFA Europa League.