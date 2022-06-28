English giants Manchester United haven’t yet made a signing of note, but could quickly end up losing arguably the club’s best player of last season, Cristiano Ronaldo, in this summer transfer window.Also Read - Viral Video: Fun-Loving Cow Enjoys Playing Football With Human, Internet is Delighted | Watch

Ronaldo, who had made an emotional return to Old Trafford just last summer, has reportedly been offered by his agent to German champions Bayern Munich, and fellow English club Chelsea. However, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic turned the "ridiculous" proposal down, denying that the Bavarian club had any interest in the Portuguese captain. While United insist that he isn't for sale, Jorge Mendes is doing everything he can to find the best possible solution for his client, who is said to be discontent with the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League, and lack of transfer business.

While there is still a couple of months before the summer transfer window closes, the possibilities of Ronaldo leaving United would increase if the club takes time to bring in players. In a situation where Ronaldo does go on to sign for another club this summer, Manchester United would reportedly like to replace him with PSG star Neymar.

Neymar, much like Ronaldo, is considered as one of the best forwards in the world. Arriving at PSG for a world-record €222m fee from Barcelona in 2017, the sole ambition of the Brazilian was to win the Champions League as the outright superstar of the club, out of then-Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi’s shadows.

However, Neymar has failed to get PSG a Champions League trophy in his 5 years at the club. The signings of Kylian Mbappe and Messi also took the ‘only superstar’ tag away from the forward.

The Brazilian hasn’t given any public indication toward a move away from Paris Saint-Germain, but the French club is said to be looking to offload him for the right price, which is said to be around the €50m.

This surely isn’t a price that United would struggle to match. Neymar’s wage demands also wouldn’t be a problem if Ronaldo leaves the club. However, the lack of Champions League football could see Neymar look for a different move, if he does leave PSG.

Whether Neymar will don the Manchester United red is still to be seen.

Compiled by Purv Ashar