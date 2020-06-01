English Premier League giants Manchester United on Monday announced that they have reached an agreement with Shanghai Greenland Shenhua to extend the loan deal for Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo. Also Read - LaLiga 2020-21 to Begin From September 12, Says President Javier Tebas

On the club's official website, along with the announcement, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "They (Shanghai Greenland Shenhua) have been great towards us, allowing him to play for his dream club. It"s been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish what he started and win a trophy with us."

The Premier League is set to resume on June 17, subject to government approval after it was stopped in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Liverpool leads the Premier League table by 25 points with nine games remaining as they chase their first title in 30 years. United are placed fifth with 45 points from 29 matches.

Ighalo will now look forward to pick up from where he left, after winning United”s Goal of the Month award for March with a stunning strike in the Red Devils’ last match, the 5-0 win over Austrian club LASK in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard recently picked winning the FA Cup and Europa League with the club as his greatest moments so far.

“There are a lot of great memories — especially the FA Cup, but the European one (the Europa League in 2017) was brilliant as well,” Lingard told Manchester United”s official website, manutd.com.

(With agency inputs)