Premier League giants Manchester United will face La Liga's high-flying Real Sociedad in the Europa League UEFA announced the Round of 32 draw. Manchester United were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League last week after suffering a humiliating 3-2 defeat against Germany's RB Leipzig. After getting demoted to Europa League, United will battle it out against Real Sociedad, who have impressed everyone in this season in La Liga. Last year, United were eliminated by Sevilla in the semifinals of Europa League.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who are going through a rough patch in Premier League, will face Portuguese giants Benfica, who are currently second in their league. Arsenal topped the Group B in the first round of Europa League by winning all-five matches will face stiff competition in Benfica.

Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Tottenham will face Austrian side Wolfsberger as the Jose Mourinho side will be the favourite in the clash. Spurs have played dominant football this season and are at the top of Premier League points table.

Another Premier League giants Leicester City will take on Slavia Prague, while Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers play Belgian side Royal Antwerp.

Serie A’s AC Milan have rejuvenated this season and are at top of the Italian league, will face Red Star Belgrade.

The Manchester United vs Real Sociedad clash is going to be the most anticipated contest in Round of 32 as it will also mark the comeback of David Silva in Manchester, who earlier played with United’s fiercest rival City.

Here is the Uefa Europa League round of 32 fixtures

Wolfsberger v Tottenham

Dynamo Kyiv v Club Brugge

Real Sociedad v Manchester United

Benfica v Arsenal

Red Star Belgrade v AC Milan

Royal Antwerp v Rangers

Slavia Prague v Leicester

RB Salzburg v Villarreal

Braga v Roma

Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb

Young Boys v Bayer Leverkusen

Molde v Hoffenheim

Granada v Napoli

Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Shakhtar Donetsk

Lille v Ajax

Olympiakos v PSV Eindhoven