Kolkata: Manchester United Fan event, #ILoveUnited will finally make his return to the City of Joy, Kolkata this SUNDAY. The exciting fan event will be held on 16th October at Big Lawn Nicco Park From 4:00 PM IST.

The fan event initially got postponed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and now after a long wait, the fans have voted for the cities, where the event should be held and out of the 6 shortlisted venues, Kolkata emerged with the most number of votes.

The main attraction of the event will be the live screening of the Manchester United vs Newcastle United EPL match and the event will be flanked by Manchester United veterans in Wes Brown and Mikael Silvestre. The fans will get an up-close with the former Man United stars, involve in interactive games and much more.

“We love visiting our fans in India, so it was disappointing when the pandemic led to the postponement of the planned #ILOVEUNITED event in February last year”, Manchester United’s CEO, Alliances and Partnerships, Victoria Timpson said.

“But it presented us with the opportunity to demonstrate to our fans in India just how much we value their support and input, by asking them to decide the next host city for #ILOVEUNITED in India”, she told.

“We have enjoyed fantastic support in Kolkata for many years and look forward to bringing the excitement of a live fan event back to the city and share the Manchester United matchday experience with thousands of passionate fans”, she further added.