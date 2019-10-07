It is no secret that former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh loves football and is a huge Manchester United fan. After Manchester United faced their third defeat of the season to Newcastle United 1-0, Yuvraj was heartbroken, but like a true fan, he backed the Red Devils with a positive comment. “Tough times don’t last! Tough men do.@ManUtd,” wrote the two-time World Cup winner.

However, former English cricketer and a friend of Yuvraj, Kevin Pietersen, who is a Chelsea fan, poked fun at his Indian counterpart. Responding to Yuvraj, KP wrote, “No one in Manchester is tough!”

Newcastle teenager Matthew Longstaff had a debut to remember as he found the back of the net against Manchester United. The splendid strike sealed a shock 1-0 win over woeful Manchester United on Sunday. With the shock loss, United are languishing just two points above the relegation zone in 12th place after their third successive league game without a win. This is a slump they would like to arrest. The Red Devils haven’t won away from Old Trafford since beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in March.

Meanwhile, Chelsea had a good Sunday as they thrashed Southampton 4-1 in the Premier League fixture.