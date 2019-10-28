Manchester United have created history by becoming the first ever team to score 2000 goals in the Premier League. The strike cam through Scott McTominay against Norwich City on Sunday in an away game which United won 3-1.

The scoreline could have been worse for Norwich if not for their Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul who made two penalty saves to deny Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. The win was United’s second away win in almost seven months.

Rashford and Martial though registered their names on the scoring sheets in the 30th and 73rd minute respectively.

McTominay opened the scoring for the Premier League giants in the 21st minute and thus joined the list of former United stars who have recorded landmarks goals in the club’s history.

The match at Carrow Road was United’s 1,048th in the competition.

The first ever goal for United was scored by Mark Hughes while Andy Cole netted their 500th in 1999. Andrei Kanchelskis scored their 100th PL goal, against Wimbledon in November 1993.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged the 1000th goal in 2005 and Dimitar Berbatov 1500th six years later.

“It was a record I knew about before the game so obviously I’m delighted to get the 2,000th goal,” McTominay was quoted as saying by the club’s official website.

Apart from the latest record, United are also the first ever PL club to have 1000 home goals and are way ahead of their rivals in the list of the most goals in the league’s history.

Arsenal follow at the second spot with 1,858 goals while Liverpool with 1,795 complete the top-three.