Sergio Romero, the Manchester United goalkeeper, survived a fatal-looking car accident near United’s training ground in Carrington but fortunately escaped the horrific crash unharmed.

Images appeared on Twitter of Romero’s smashed Lamborghini stuck under a roadside barrier facing towards trees off the A6144 road, leading many to speculate what condition it would have left the 32-year-old in. But thankfully, United confirmed to Omnisport about the well-being of Romero, who in fact, even trained ahead of the club’s match against Burney.

Sergio Romero has been involved in a car crash near to Carrington. #mufc say he has suffered no injuries #mulive [mirror] pic.twitter.com/G4DRKbydzs — utdreport (@utdreport) January 20, 2020

The accident happened while Romero was on his way to the training centre and it is believed that slippery roads and the wintery climate could have played a role in the crash. The Argentine goalkeeper was has been in possession of the vehicle since 2017, which apparently costs near about £170,000.

Romero joined United in 2015 on a three-year-deal with the option of extending it by another year. He is the second-choice goalkeeper behind David de Gea. This season, he has appeared for United nine times, most recently in the game against Wolves, whom United overcame 1-0.

Upon his arrived at Old Trafford, Romero did not concede in his first three league matches for United. After de Gea failed to leave the club in the summer he returned to the first team, which resulted in Romero becoming the second choice goalkeeper. Despite this, Romero was first choice in cup competitions.

Under Jose Mourinho’s reign in 2017, Romero played a crucial part in United’s Europa League triumph, and kept his place in the club as its first-choice goalie.