Manchester United Issue OFFICIAL Statement on Cristiano Ronaldo After His ‘Explosive’ Interview

Ronaldo re-joined United in August 2021 and finished as their top scorer in all competitions last season with 24 goals.

The Red Devils have made it clear that they will consider a response only after the full 'facts' have been established. (Image: Twitter)

Manchester: Manchester United have issued an official statement on Monday after Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview, in which he slammed current coach Erik ten Hag and the entire club.

The Red Devils have made it clear that they will consider a response only after the full ‘facts’ have been established. The club also added in their statement that their current focus is on preparing for the second-half of the season and continue with the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.

‘Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans’, the official statement read.

Ronaldo, who re-joined United in August 2021 and finished as their top scorer in all competitions last season with 24 goals said about ten Hag, “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

In an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, released by The Sun, Ronaldo also claimed there has been “zero progress” at the club since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in the summer of 2013.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I don’t care. People should hear the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed. Some people don’t want me here not only this year but last year too. I don’t know what’s going on. Since Sir Alex Ferguson left I have seen no evolution in the club. The progress is zero,” the 37-year-old said.

“For example, an interesting point is how a club like Manchester United sacked Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer), they bring in a sporting director Ralf Rangnick which is something nobody understands. This guy is not even a coach! A big club like Manchester United bringing in a sporting director surprised not only me but all the world,” he added.